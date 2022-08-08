US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2022: RETA,BNTX,KRTX,SGFY,CVS

Health care stocks were drifting higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 0.9%, reversing its midday slump.

In company news, Reata Pharma (RETA) dropped 33% after the specialty drugmaker saw its non-GAAP net loss widen during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with year-ago levels amid a nearly two-thirds decline in collaboration revenue compared with the same quarter in 2022. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a $1.36 per share net loss on $762,000 in revenue while Wall Street had been looking for a $1.97 per share adjusted loss on $1.46 million in revenue.

BioNTech (BNTX) fell 8.6% after the immunotherapies company reported a Q2 profit of 6.45 euros ($6.57) per share, down from 10.77 euros per share a year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of 7.57 euros per share. Revenue fell 39.7% year-over-year to 3.2 billion euros, also trailing the 4.11 billion euro Street view.

Among gainers, Signify Health (SGFY) added over 11% after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said US drugstore and health benefits giant CVS Health (CVS) is seeking to acquire the in-home health services provider. Signify has been exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, the newspaper reported last week.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) recently was 73% higher, earlier rising almost 75% to touch a best-ever $245.00 a share, after saying its KarXT drug candidate met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in negative schizophrenia symptoms compared with a placebo. It also met its secondary endpoints, according to the company, which is expecting to submit a new drug application to US regulators by mid-2023.

