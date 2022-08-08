US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2022: GBT, PFE, HCM, BNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher early Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.33% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 1% recently.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) was recently rallying past 4% amid a definitive agreement for Pfizer's (PFE) acquisition of the biopharmaceutical company for $68.50 in cash per Global Blood Therapeutics common share, for a total enterprise value of about $5.4 billion.

HUTCHMED (HCM) was up more than 8% after saying its phase 3 trial of fruquintinib in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer met its primary and secondary endpoints.

BioNTech (BNTX) reported Q2 net earnings of 6.45 euros ($6.57) per diluted share, down from 10.77 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 7.57 euros per share. BioNTech was retreating by more than 7% recently.

