Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2022: BNTX, KRTX, SGFY, CVS

Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.2%.

In company news, BioNTech (BNTX) fell over 10% after the immunotherapies company reported a Q2 profit of 6.45 euros ($6.57) per share, down from 10.77 euros per share a year ago and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of 7.57 euros per share. Revenue fell 39.7% year-over-year to 3.2 billion euros, also trailing the 4.11 billion euro Street view.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) recently was 65% higher, earlier rising almost 74% to touch a best-ever $243.94 a share, after saying its KarXT drug candidate met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in negative schizophrenia symptoms compared with a placebo. It also met its secondary endpoints, according to the company, which is expecting to submit a new drug application to US regulators by mid-2023.

Signify Health (SGFY) added over 12% after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said US drugstore and health benefits giant CVS Health (CVS) is seeking to acquire the in-home health services provider. Signify has been exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, the newspaper reported last week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.