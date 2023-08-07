News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2023: VTGN, TRHC, KRYS

August 07, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) shares soared over 800% after the company said a phase 3 trial assessing the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fasedienol nasal spray in people with social anxiety disorder met its primary endpoint.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) shares jumped 31% after the company said it has entered into a plan of merger with a Nautic Partners affiliate.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) shares fell 12% after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss.

