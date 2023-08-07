News & Insights

US Markets
SAGE

Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2023: SAGE, BNTX, ELAN, XLV, IBB

August 07, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) was retreating by more than 96% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $2.68 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $2.13 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.57.

BioNTech (BNTX) was declining by over 6% after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.79 euros ($0.87) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 6.45 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.39 euros.

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) was gaining over 5% in value after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.39 a year earlier but still topping the $0.05 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

