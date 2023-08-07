Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2023: NKTR, VTGN, TRHC, KRYS

Health care stocks were higher late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.6%.

In company news, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said Monday that corrected data from two phase 1b trials of rezpegaldesleukin in atopic dermatitis showed an 83% improvement in severity and a response rate of 41%. Separately, Nektar on Monday sued Eli Lilly (LLY), accusing the company of alleged breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and unfair competition over an autoimmune-diseases drug they were developing together, Reuters reported. Nektar shares almost doubled.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) shares soared 676% after the company said a phase 3 trial assessing the efficacy, safety and tolerability of fasedienol nasal spray in people with social anxiety disorder met its primary endpoint.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) shares jumped 31% after the company said it has entered into a plan of merger with a Nautic Partners affiliate.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) shares fell nearly 13% after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 net loss.

