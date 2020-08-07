Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2020: PTCT,ANPC,ZSAN,QTRX

Health care stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.7%.

In company news, PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) rose 1.7% after the biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration Friday approved its Evrysdi medication for spinal muscular atrophy in adults and in children 2 months and older. The company said Evrysdi should be available for direct delivery to US patients within two weeks through an Express Scripts subsidiary.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) was 30% higher this afternoon, easing from an earlier 93% advance, after the diagnostics company Friday said it has been validating an approved COVID-19 antibody test for commercial use and that it expects to complete the validation process before the end of 2020.

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rose 11% after late Thursday announcing a deal for Eversana to commercialize and distribute its Qtrypta micro-needle patch if the prospective migraine treatment is approved by federal regulators. The US Food and Drug Administration accepted the new drug application for Qtrypta in March and has set an Oct. 20 deadline to decide whether to approve the medication.

Among decliners, Quanterix (QTRX) slid almost 6% after the digital biomarker analytics company Friday priced a $84.8 million public offering of more than 2.65 million common shares at $32 apiece, representing an 8.3% discount to Thursday's closing price.

