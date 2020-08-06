Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2020: XRAY,DNLI,BIIB,BHC

Health care stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index Thursday dropping 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) fell 8% after the dental supplies company Thursday reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.18 per share, reversing its $0.66 per share non-GAAP profit during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share net loss, excluding one-time items. Net sales dropped 50.9% year-over-year to $490.6 million, also lagging the $492.6 million analyst mean.

To the upside, Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) raced 37.5% higher after announcing a binding agreement with Biogen (BIIB) to jointly develop and commercialize Denali's small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor program to treat Parkinson's disease. Denali will receive a $560 million upfront payment from Biogen, which will also invest $465 million into the company by buying 13.3 million newly-issued shares at $34.94 apiece. Denali also is eligible for up to $1.13 billion in payments as the LRRK2 program meets certain development and commercial milestones.

Bausch Health (BHC) also climbed about 6% after Thursday disclosing plans to spin off its eye health business into a separate publicly traded company and continuing as a pharmaceutical company focused on gastroenterology, neurology and aesthetics and dermatological applications.

