Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2020: BMY, ZTS, BDX, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday as the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.05% in recent trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was over 3% higher as it posted Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.63, up from $1.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $1.47 a share.

Zoetis (ZTS) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported adjusted net income of $0.89 per diluted share in Q2, compared with $0.90 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) was declining by more than 6% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.20, down from adjusted EPS of $3.08 a year ago. Analysts expected $2.07 in adjusted EPS, according to a survey by Capital IQ.

