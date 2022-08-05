US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2022: PGNY, TWST, OFIX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.68% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

Progyny (PGNY) reported Q2 diluted earnings of $0.09, down from $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06. Progyny was climbing past 17% recently.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) was posted a fiscal Q3 loss of $1.08 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.82 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.31 per share. Twist Bioscience was recently up more than 6%.

Orthofix Medical (OFIX) was over 7% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, down from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

