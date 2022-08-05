Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2022: DH,SDGR,DOCS

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both falling 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Definitive Healthcare (DH) dropped 16% after projecting Q3 earnings and revenue lagging behind Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the industry data analytics firm sees net income for the current quarter in a range of $0.03 to $0.05 per share on between $56 million to $57 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are looking for non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.07 per share on $57.5 million in revenue, according to a Capital IQ survey.

Doximity (DOCS) declined 6.9% after the medical information platform company cut its FY23 revenue forecast in addition to also lowering its guidance for adjusted EBITDA during the 12 months ending next March. It now sees revenue this year in a range of $424 million to $432 million, down from its prior outlook expecting $454 million to $458 million. Analysts, on average, are modeling $455.9 million in FY23 revenue at Doximity.

Schrodinger (SDGR) slid 4% after the drug-discovery company late Thursday said its net loss widened to $0.67 per share on a GAAP basis during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with its $0.49 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.61 per share loss. It also is forecasting revenue for the September quarter in a range of $23 million to $25 million, trailing the $32.2 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.