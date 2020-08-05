Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2020: SINT,NVAX,MYOS,TDOC,LVGO

Health care stocks were mostly higher ahead of Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.2% in recent trade.

Stocks moving on news include SINTX Technologies (SINT) sliding 22% lower after the biomaterials company Wednesday announced an $8.2 million direct placement of more than 3.4 million of its common shares with several unnamed institutional investors and priced at $2.40 each, representing a 26.4% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) tumbled almost 19% after the virtual health care provider Wednesday said it was acquiring remote data-capture company Livongo (LVGO) for $18.5 billion in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.592 of a Teladoc share and $11.33 in cash for each of their Livongo shares, valuing the target company at $159 per share, or about 10% above Tuesday's closing price. Livongo shares were down 8% this afternoon.

Among gainers, Novavax (NVAX) rose 10% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Tuesday reported positive results from phase I testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, saying NVX-CoV2373 was generally well tolerated and produced a "robust" antibody response in healthy study participants when combined with its saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

RENS Technology (MYOS) was 45% higher, narrowing from a 132% gain earlier Wednesday after the nutritional products company narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.07 per share compared with a $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue grew 114% over year-ago levels to $329,000 during the three months ended June 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

