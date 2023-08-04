News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2023: MESO, FLGT, NTRA, XLV, IBB

August 04, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Mesoblast (MESO) was shedding 60% in value after saying it has received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration requiring more data to support marketing authorization for remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.78 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.33 per share. Fulgent Genetics was up over 8% in recent premarket activity.

Natera (NTRA) was over 9% higher after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.97 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.08.

