Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2023: IRTC, NTRA, OPK

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) steady.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) shares rose 20% after the company reported a Q2 adjusted net loss on Friday of $0.43 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.75 per share.

Natera (NTRA) shares gained 18% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results and raising its outlook for 2023 revenue.

OPKO Health (OPK) shares rose 9.7% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.

