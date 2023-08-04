Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2023: ADMP, IRTC, NTRA, MESO

Health care stocks were lower late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.4%.

In company news, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) shares dropped 16%. The company said Friday it closed a public offering of about 5.9 million units for gross proceeds of about $8 million.

Mesoblast (MESO) slumped 60% after the company said it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration requiring more data to support marketing authorization for remestemcel-L to treat steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children.

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) shares rose 17% after the company reported a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.43 per share, compared with a loss of $0.79 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.75 per share.

Natera (NTRA) shares gained 18% after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results and raising its outlook for 2023 revenue.

