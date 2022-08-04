US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2022: LLY, BDX, CI, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.01% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.73% higher recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was down more than 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per diluted share, down from $1.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per diluted share, up from $2.28 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50. Becton, Dickinson was recently down more than 1%.

Cigna (CI) was nearly 4% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted income from operations of $6.22 per share, up from $5.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $5.49.

