Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2020: HAE,DBVT,IRTC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Haemonetics (HAE) fell nearly 12% after the blood-collection equipment company Tuesday reported an 18% drop in Q2 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, sliding to $196 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $198.27 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) plunged 41.5% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected a biologics license application for the company's Viaskin Peanut product candidate and the agency asking for changes and additional testing for the skin patch to treat peanut allergies in children between the ages of 4 to 11 years old.

Among gainers, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rose over 39% to a best-ever $177.56 a share after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Monday proposed changes in the primary codes iRhythm uses to seek reimbursement for its Zio XT portable electrocardiogram monitoring service. The rule changes are slated to take effect on Jan. 1 and would replace temporary Category III Current Procedural Terminology codes for emerging technologies with the more standard Category I CPT coding for covered medical procedures and services.

