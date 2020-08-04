Health Care Sector Update for 08/04/2020: DBVT, THC, ZBH, IBB, XLV

Health care firms were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) down 0.27% in recent trading.

DBV Technologies (DBVT) was plunging by over 35% after the Food and Drug Administration rejected the firm's biologics license application for its investigational Viaskin Peanut (DBV712) product, a non-invasive patch to treat peanut allergies for children of 4 years to 11 years of age.

Tenet Healthcare (THC) was slipping past 5% as it posted an adjusted profit of $1.26 per share in Q2, rising from $0.65 per share a year earlier, as revenue fell 20% to $3.65 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted loss of $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) was 0.6% higher after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share that tumbled from $1.95 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had an average loss estimate of $0.69 per share.

