REGN

Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2023: REGN, MRNA, TFX, XLV, IBB

August 03, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was a 0.1% lower and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $10.24 diluted share, up from $9.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.90.

Moderna (MRNA) was over 1% lower after it reported a Q2 loss of $3.62 per diluted share, swinging from $5.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $4.10 per share.

Teleflex (TFX) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.41 per diluted share, up from $3.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader)
