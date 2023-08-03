Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2023: REGN, MRNA, TFX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was a 0.1% lower and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $10.24 diluted share, up from $9.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.90.

Moderna (MRNA) was over 1% lower after it reported a Q2 loss of $3.62 per diluted share, swinging from $5.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $4.10 per share.

Teleflex (TFX) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.41 per diluted share, up from $3.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.21.

