Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2023: ARAV, CORT, MRNA, NVO, LLY

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each declining about 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.2%.

In company news, Aravive (ARAV) shares plunged 77%. The company's rating was downgraded by analysts, including EF Hutton and William Blair, after it said Wednesday a phase 3 trial assessing the safety and efficacy of batiraxcept in ovarian cancer didn't meet the primary endpoint.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) shares jumped 24%. The company boosted its 2023 revenue outlook after it reported Q2 earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are facing a lawsuit from a Louisiana woman who claims to have suffered severe injuries after using the companies' diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, a court document filed on Wednesday showed. Novo Nordisk shares were down 0.4%, while Eli Lilly was shedding 1.3%.

Moderna (MRNA) reported better-than-expected Q2 results despite swinging to a loss, while the drugmaker raised its annual sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine. Its shares were little changed.

