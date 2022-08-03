US Markets
LABP

Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2022: LABP,KTRA,MRNA,HZNP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks still were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.8%.

In company news, Landos Biopharma (LABP) gained almost 19% after reporting positive top-line results from an early-stage trial of its NX-13 drug candidate in patients with ulcerative colitis, with no serious adverse events reported across any of the three dosing levels of the phase I study. Based on the preliminary results, the drug maker plans to soon start phase 2 testing to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosing of NX-13.

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) rose as much as 126% on Wednesday after the anti-cancer medications firm announced an equity-purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, with the institutional investor agreeing to buy up to $20 million of Kintara stock over the next three years at the company's option. Kintara shares were almost 46% higher this afternoon.

Moderna (MRNA) added nearly 17% after delivering better-than-expected Q2 results, including a 9.2% year-over-year increase in revenue during the June quarter, and the specialty drug maker also authorizing a $3 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program, making roughly $4 billion now available for share repurchases.

Among decliners, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was nearly 20% lower this afternoon, earlier sinking 26% to its lowest share price since July 2020, after the RNA therapeutics and vaccines company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue trailing analyst estimates for its Q2 ended June 30. The company also cut its FY22 revenue outlook to $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion, compared with its prior forecast expecting $3.9 billion to $4 billion in revenue this year. The Street has been looking for $3.96 billion in 2022 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LABP KTRA MRNA HZNP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular