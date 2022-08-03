Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2022: LABP,KTRA,MRNA,HZNP

Health care stocks still were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.8%.

In company news, Landos Biopharma (LABP) gained almost 19% after reporting positive top-line results from an early-stage trial of its NX-13 drug candidate in patients with ulcerative colitis, with no serious adverse events reported across any of the three dosing levels of the phase I study. Based on the preliminary results, the drug maker plans to soon start phase 2 testing to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosing of NX-13.

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) rose as much as 126% on Wednesday after the anti-cancer medications firm announced an equity-purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, with the institutional investor agreeing to buy up to $20 million of Kintara stock over the next three years at the company's option. Kintara shares were almost 46% higher this afternoon.

Moderna (MRNA) added nearly 17% after delivering better-than-expected Q2 results, including a 9.2% year-over-year increase in revenue during the June quarter, and the specialty drug maker also authorizing a $3 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program, making roughly $4 billion now available for share repurchases.

Among decliners, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was nearly 20% lower this afternoon, earlier sinking 26% to its lowest share price since July 2020, after the RNA therapeutics and vaccines company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue trailing analyst estimates for its Q2 ended June 30. The company also cut its FY22 revenue outlook to $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion, compared with its prior forecast expecting $3.9 billion to $4 billion in revenue this year. The Street has been looking for $3.96 billion in 2022 revenue.

