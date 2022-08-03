US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2022: HZNP, MRNA, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.58% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 2%.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) was shedding more than 21% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per diluted share, down from $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.33.

Moderna (MRNA) reported Q2 EPS of $5.24, down from $6.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.50. Moderna was climbing past 5% recently.

CVS Health (CVS) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, down from $2.42 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $2.18. CVS Health was recently up more than 3%.

