Health Care Sector Update for 08/03/2020: VAR,TYME,LEGN

Health care stocks were outpacing the broader markets, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also gained 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.8%.

In company news, Varian Medical Systems (VAR) jumped almost 22% after the medical device company agreed to a $16.4 billion, all-cash buyout offer from Siemens Healthineers. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $177.50 in cash for each of their Varian shares, representing a 34.8% premium over Friday's closing price.

Tyme Technologies (TYME) rose almost 7% on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration designated its SM-88 drug candidate as an orphan drug to treat patients with pancreatic cancer. SM-88 currently is in multiple late-stage clinical trials, the company said.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) fell 5.3% after the oncology drugmaker said it expects a net loss from ongoing operations in a range of $89 million to $103 million for the six months ended June 30, including $96.5 million to $111.8 million in research and development expenses. The upcoming results also will include an $80 million non-cash charge reflecting the drop in the fair value of its series A preferred stock following the automatic conversion of those shares on June 8.

