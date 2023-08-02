Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2023: UTHR, BGNE, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday, as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining by 0.4%.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) was advancing by more than 8% after it reported Q2 earnings of $5.24 per diluted share, up from $2.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.49.

BeiGene (BGNE) was over 3% higher after it reported a Q2 net loss of $3.64 per American depositary share, narrowing from a per-ADS loss of $5.50 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $3.53.

CVS Health (CVS) was slipping past 2% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.21, down from $2.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.12.

