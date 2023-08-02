News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2023: AHI, TEVA, BPMC

August 02, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were little changed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each up about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, Advanced Health Intelligence (AHI) shares jumped 33% after the firm said it executed a "binding exclusive, perpetual license" deal with Changlin Network Technology, which will help commercialize and bring Advanced Health's digital healthcare services to China at scale.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was up 12%. The company said it has earmarked $200 million for a potential settlement in connection with the US Department of Justice's price fixing case.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) shares slumped 14% even after it reported a narrower Q2 net loss of $2.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.68 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

