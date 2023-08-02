News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2023: ADMP, AHI, BPMC, TEVA

August 02, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were edging down late Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) shares slumped 65% after the company it priced a public offering of 5.93 million units at $1.35 each, for gross proceeds of about $8 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence (AHI) shares jumped 34% after it said Wednesday it executed a deal with Changlin Network Technology, which will help commercialize and bring Advanced Health's digital healthcare services to China.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) was down 15% after the company reported a narrower Q2 net loss of $2.19 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.68 a year earlier.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) said Wednesday it has earmarked $200 million for a potential settlement in connection with the US Department of Justice's price fixing case. The shares rose 12%.

