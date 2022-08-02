US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2022: SYNH, IDXX, ZBH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping by 0.37% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.24% recently.

Syneos Health (SYNH) posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, up from $0.97 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.19. Syneos Health was recently slipping past 11%.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) was over 2% lower after it reported Q2 net earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $2.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per diluted share, up from $1.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.64.

