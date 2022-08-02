Health Care Sector Update for 08/02/2022: OFIX,ELYM,SYNH

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Orthofix Medical (OFIX) rose 1% after the medical device company Tuesday said it was partnering with privately held CGBio and will conduct clinical testing and pursue regulatory approvals for CGBio's synthetic bone grafts in the US and Canadian commercial markets.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) sank over 10% after the biotechnology company said it was discontinuing work on its ETX-810 drug candidate after the prospective pain medication missed its primary endpoint during a phase 2a trial in patients with lumbosacral radicular pain.

Syneos Health (SYNH) tumbled nearly 17% after the biopharmaceutical outsourcing firm cut its FY22 earnings forecast, now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $4.97 to $5.11 per share compared with its prior outlook looking for $5.05 to $5.25 per share. It also lowered its guidance for revenue this year to $5.44 billion to $5.54 billion compared with $5.6 billion to $5.75 billion previously. Analysts, on average, are at $5.11 per share and $5.66 billion, respectively.

