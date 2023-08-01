News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2023: EQRX, RVMD, MRK, PFE, XLV, IBB

August 01, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.5% lower.

EQRx (EQRX) was gaining 17% in value after Revolution Medicines (RVMD) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction.

Merck (MRK) reported a Q2 non-GAAP loss of $2.06 per share, compared with earnings of $1.87 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.18. Merck was up 1.5%.

Pfizer (PFE) was 0.2% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share, down from $2.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58. Revenue for the quarter ended July 2 was $12.73 billion, while analysts expected $13.40 billion.

