Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2023: CYBN, RYTM, TGTX

August 01, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Health care stocks were slipping Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.3%.

In company news, Cybin (CYBN) shares fell about 24% after the company priced its public offering of 24.3 million units at $0.34 each for gross proceeds of $8.3 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares were up almost 26% after the company reported that its Q2 net loss narrowed to $0.82 per diluted share from a loss of $0.89 a year earlier.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares were down 46% after its Q2 results missed market expectations. The firm and Neuraxpharm Group also signed an agreement for non-US sales of Briumvi in a deal valued at up to $645 million, including more than $150 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments.

