Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2023: ADMP, CYBN, RYTM, TGTX

Health care stocks were declining late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.1%.

In company news, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) shares soared 179% after it said in a late Monday filing it sold the building and real property in Conway, Arkansas, that was previously used by its discontinued compounding pharmacy business to FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network for $2 million.

Cybin (CYBN) shares fell about 22% after the company priced its public offering of 24.3 million units at $0.34 each for gross proceeds of $8.3 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares were up almost 28% after the company reported that its Q2 net loss narrowed to $0.82 per diluted share from a loss of $0.89 a year earlier.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares were down 49% after its Q2 results missed market expectations. Additionally, the firm and Neuraxpharm Group signed an agreement for non-US sales of Briumvi in a deal valued at up to $645 million, including more than $150 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments.

