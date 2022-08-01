Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLV, OM, CNCE, NUVB

Health care stocks were lower in early Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) shedding about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also falling 0.1%.

In company news, Outset Medical (OM) was surging 21% after saying it is resuming shipments of its Tablo hemodialysis system for home use following clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration of a 510(k) submission.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) gained about 8% after a phase 3 trial of CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in scalp hair loss, met both its primary and secondary endpoints.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) declined more than 5% after saying it will discontinue a clinical study of NUV-422 in solid tumors following clinical holds from the US Food and Drug Administration, and will instead prioritize the development of another drug candidate in advanced solid tumors.

