Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2022: XLV, ALRN, XERS, NUVB

Health care stocks continued to struggle in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) shedding about 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.5% to extend its intra-day decline.

In company news, Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) shares plunged 16% after it disclosed certain changes to its phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated breast cancer, including increased dosage and an expanded eligibility criteria.

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) shares jumped more than 7% after the company said that Tetris Pharma, its commercialization partner for hypoglycemia drug Ogluo in the UK, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, will be acquired by Arecor Therapeutics.

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) declined 9% after saying it will discontinue a clinical study of NUV-422 in solid tumors following clinical holds from the US Food and Drug Administration, and will instead prioritize the development of another drug candidate in advanced solid tumors.

