Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2022: IPHA, BEAM, HCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.5%.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was shedding over 16% in value after saying it is discontinuing its phase 3 trial of monalizumab combined with cetuximab for the potential treatment of head and neck cancer after the study failed to meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) was retreating past 10% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed on clinical hold the Investigational New Drug Application for the company's BEAM-201 product candidate for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Hutchmed (HCM) reported an H1 net loss of $0.19 per diluted share, widening from a $0.14 loss a year earlier. The loss per ADS was $0.96. One analyst polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss per ADS of $1.07. Hutchmed was nearly 2% higher recently.

