Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2023: IMGN, EGRX, APLS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slightly advancing, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14 per share.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) was climbing past 7% after saying it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.40 to $4.70 per share, up from its previous estimate of $4.20 to $4.53. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $4.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) said it narrowed its Q2 net loss to $1.02 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.32. Apellis Pharmaceuticals was down more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

