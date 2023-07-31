News & Insights

US Markets
GDRX

Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2023: GDRX, APLS, JNJ

July 31, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) shares jumped past 36% after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $12 from $6.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares slumped 21% after STAT News reported that five elderly people have been blinded in one eye after receiving injections of Syfovre, a treatment for geographic atrophy.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Friday its subsidiary LTL Management plans to appeal a ruling by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey that dismissed an LTL case included in a plan pledging an $8.9 billion settlement to address all the talc claims the company faces. Johnson & Johnson shares were down 4.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDRX
APLS
JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.