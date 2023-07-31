Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2023: GDRX, APLS, JNJ

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.6%.

In company news, GoodRx (GDRX) shares jumped past 36% after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $12 from $6.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares slumped 21% after STAT News reported that five elderly people have been blinded in one eye after receiving injections of Syfovre, a treatment for geographic atrophy.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Friday its subsidiary LTL Management plans to appeal a ruling by the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey that dismissed an LTL case included in a plan pledging an $8.9 billion settlement to address all the talc claims the company faces. Johnson & Johnson shares were down 4.3%.

