Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2023: AMTX, VAL, XOM, SHEL

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $81.37 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.6% to $85.52 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) shares jumped almost 10% after saying it secured its second $25 million, 20-year term loan guaranteed by the US Department of Agriculture to fund biogas digesters for the company's biogas central dairy renewable natural gas project.

Valaris (VAL) said Monday it secured a 12-well contract offshore West Africa for drillship DS-7 with an estimated value of $364 million. Its shares rose 1.3%.

US Senators Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren have asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to take action against fossil fuel companies, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL), who allegedly "mislead consumers and discredit climate science" for higher profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.