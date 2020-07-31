Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2020: TLSA, BNTX, PFE, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.09% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.13% lower.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) was up more than 38% after saying it has filed a patent application for the nasal method of administering Foralumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody that could potentially treat COVID-19.

BioNTech (BNTX) was gaining over 3% in value after the company and partner Pfizer (PFE) announced a deal with Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for the delivery of 120 million doses of the companies' BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, beginning in 2021.

Merck (MRK) was advancing by over 2% as it booked a non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 in the June quarter compared with $1.30 in the same 2019 period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were looking for non-GAAP EPS of $1.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.