US Markets
APLS

Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2020: APLS,GILD,TLSA,ECOR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks fell on Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.2% in late trade.

In company news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) slid 7% after the specialty drugmaker Friday reported a Q2 net loss of $1.57 per share, expanding on its $1.12 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.34 per share loss. The company had no revenue during the three months ended June 30, as expected.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) fell about 4% after the drugmaker reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.11 per share on $5.14 billion in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.45 per share adjusted profit on $5.3 billion in revenue. Gilead shares also were pressured by reports an international panel of experts told the British Medical Journal the company's remdesivir prospective anti-viral drug needs more testing to determine its efficacy treating COVID-19.

Among gainers, electroCore (ECOR) raced over 42% higher after the Us Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the company's gammaCore Sapphire CV vagus nerve stimulation therapy in COVID-19 patients with asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow. Initial distribution to hospitals and patients at home had been expected to begin Friday.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) was 40% higher this afternoon, easing from a 146% gain earlier Friday after the biotechnology company said it has filed a patent application for a nasal formulation of its Foralumab monoclonal antibody. The move follows phase I testing showing Foralumab had positive immunomodulatory effects in patients with COVID-19 by modulating the body's immune system to suppress the cytokine storm often associated with COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APLS GILD TLSA ECOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular