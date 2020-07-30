Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2020: RMED,TARO,NVCR

Health care stocks remained mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Ra Medical Systems (RMED) was sinking 12.5% after the medical device company said it priced an upsized $12 million public offering of nearly 34.3 million common shares at 35 cents apiece, or about 2.5% over its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share for 35 cents. The company increased the size of the offering over its initial plans to sell 25.9 million shares and warrants, boosting the gross proceeds by an extra $2.9 million.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) tumbled 7.1% after the company late Wednesday reported a net loss of $11.37 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended June 30, reversing a $1.72 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while net sales for the drugmaker slid to $117.6 million from $161.3 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Among gainers, NovoCure (NVCR) rose more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported a surprise Q2 $0.02 per share profit on $115.9 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting the oncology company to record a narrow $0.00 per share net loss on $106 million in revenue.

