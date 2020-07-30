Health Care Sector Update for 07/30/2020: HUGE, BAX, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were declining premarket Thursday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) trading 0.65% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) declining by 0.89% recently.

FSD Pharma (HUGE) was surging past 71% after the company said it is "actively working" to be able to submit an investigational new drug application for the potential use of its lead compound FSD201 as treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Baxter (BAX) was up 0.02% after it posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.64, down from reinstated, adjusted EPS of $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected per-share earnings of $0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was over 1.8% higher after saying it has started the phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of its investigational adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) vector-based vaccine candidate in the US and Belgium, after pre-clinical studies showed the vaccine "protected against infection" from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

