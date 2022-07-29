US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLV, VNRX, OMER, TRVN

Health care stocks were broadly lower in early Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.9% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) 0.7% lower.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1%.

In company news, VolitionRx (VNRX) declined more than 13% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares at $2 each, compared with a Thursday closing price of $2.28.

Omeros (OMER) stock surged about 9% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to OMS906 for the treatment of a rare blood cell disease.

Trevena (TRVN) shares shed about 7% after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to sell convertible preferred stock and warrants to a healthcare-focused institutional investor to raise $2 million.

