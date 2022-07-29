US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLV, IMGN, VNRX, AMLX, OMER

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks remained marginally lower in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down about 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) shedding 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.9%, nearly unchanged from its intra-day performance.

In company news, ImmunoGen (IMGN) sank more than 9% after reporting a Q2 net loss of $0.24 per share, wider than its $0.15 loss a year earlier, as revenue declined to miss the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate.

VolitionRx (VNRX) plunged more than 12% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3 million shares at $2 each, compared with a Thursday closing price of $2.28.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) gained nearly 3% after it commercially launched Albrioza in Canada as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease.

Omeros (OMER) stock increased over 11% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to OMS906 for the treatment of a rare blood cell disease.

Most Popular