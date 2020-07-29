Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2020: HCCO,HTBX,SNOA,SNSS,BLK

Health care stocks still were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% in recent trading while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Healthcare Merger Corp (HCCO) climbed 5% after the blank-check company Wednesday announced plans for a business combination with privately-held remote medicine services firm SOC Telemed valued at around $720 million. Current Health Merger shareholders will own roughly 32% of the merged entity while SOC Telemed's private-equity investors will have a 40% interest in the surviving company. BlackRock (BLK) and several other institutional investors also have committed to investing $165 million in new equity in the company and will own 21% of its post-merger stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) raced 54% higher after late Tuesday announcing its Microcyn disinfectant and sanitizer technology has successfully passed compatibility testing for both Boeing (BA) and Airbus passenger jets. Together with the MicroSafe Group Dubai, Sonoma adapted its hypochlorous acid-based products to kill bacteria and viruses on internal and external aircraft parts within 30 seconds, opening a new market for the sanitizer after receiving the Boeing Standard BSS7434 and British Aerospace Airbus AIMS09-00-002 specifications.

Heat Biologics (HTBX) was hanging on to a 7% advance, easing from a 38% gain earlier Wednesday, after saying its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated in-vivo confirmation of vaccine immunogenicity in animal models and suggested the vaccine antigen "may be appropriate for human testing."

To the downside, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) dropped 29% after Wednesday pricing a $12 million public offering of nearly 52.2 million common shares at 26 cents each, representing a 34% discount to Tuesday's closing price. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds to fund development of its SNS-510 targeted PDK1 inhibitor to treat various types of hematologic and solid cancers.

