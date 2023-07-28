Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2023: RETA, BIIB, AZN, AXNX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently gaining 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up by 0.7%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) was rallying by over 51% after Biogen (BIIB) agreed to buy the company for $172.50 per Reata Pharmaceuticals share in cash in a deal that represents an enterprise value of about $7.3 billion.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.17 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.36.

Axonics (AXNX) was up over 3% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.15 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.47 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11 per share.

