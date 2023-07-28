Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2023: RETA, BIIB, AXNX, CNC

Health care stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) shares soared 53% after the company said it agreed to be bought by Biogen (BIIB) for $172.50 per share in cash.

Axonics (AXNX) was up 14% after posting a Q2 net loss of $0.15 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.47 per share a year ago.

Centene (CNC) shares were down almost 6% after the managed care company released its Q2 results.

