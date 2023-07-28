News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2023: INZY, RETA, AXNX

July 28, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each rising about 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, Inozyme Pharma (INZY) shares were falling past 5% after it said late Thursday it has priced an underwritten offering of 12.5 million shares at $4.80 each for gross proceeds of about $60 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) shares soared nearly 54% after the company said it agreed to be bought by Biogen (BIIB) for $172.50 per share in cash.

Axonics (AXNX) was up almost 15% after posting a Q2 net loss of $0.15 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.47 per share a year earlier.

