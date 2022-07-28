Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2022: TDOC, SNN, TMO

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Teladoc Health (TDOC) plunged nearly 19% after reporting a Q2 net loss of $19.22 per share - which includes an $18.78-per-share non-cash charge for goodwill impairment - compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a GAAP loss of $0.64 per share and a normalized loss of $0.59 per share. The virtual health care company also is projecting a Q3 net loss of $0.85 to $0.60 per share, while analysts, on average, are expecting a $0.55 per share loss.

Smith + Nephew (SNN) dropped over 11% after the medical device company reported a $0.202 per share profit for the first six months of 2022, down compared with its earnings of $0.234 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting first-half earnings of $0.24 per share. Revenue was little changed from year-ago levels at $2.60 billion, also missing the $2.63 billion Street view.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) added 2.8% after the laboratory equipment firm reported non-GAAP net income of $5.51 per share on $10.97 billion in revenue, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $4.98 per share adjusted profit on $9.95 billion in revenue.

