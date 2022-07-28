Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2022: BAX, TMO, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.04% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently flat.

Baxter International (BAX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87. Baxter International shares were slipping past 7% recently.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.51 per share, down from $5.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $4.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific stock was recently up more than 3%.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.04 per diluted share, up from $1.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.78. Pfizer shares were up 0.3%.

