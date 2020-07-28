Health Care Sector Update for 07/28/2020: SNGX,KODK,SPPI,UTMD

Health care stocks were hanging on for modest gains in late trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index Tuesday rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Soligenix (SNGX) climbed 22% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive preclinical results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Studies of the company's CiVax program showed immunity of broad-spectrum antibody and cell-mediated, rapid onset immunity is possible using the CoVaccine HT adjuvant, it said.

Eastman Kodak (KODK) Tuesday raced as much as 350% higher, touching its best share price since February 2017 at $11.80, after the Wall Street Journal reported the imaging technology company has secured a $765 million loan through the federal government's Defense Production Act to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients for generic drugs to treat various medical conditions and to also reduce US reliance on foreign sources.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) rose 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company said its poziotinib drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase II testing in patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Tuesday's gains also was supported by Cantor Fitzgerald increasing its price target for Spectrum Pharma shares by $3 to $7 a share.

Utah Medical Products (UTMD) declined almost 5% after Tuesday reporting adjusted net income of $0.42 per share, more than halving its $0.94 per share non-GAAP profit during the prior-year period, while revenue dropped 26% year-over-year to $8.79 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

